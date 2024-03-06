KAMPALA – Former Vision Group Chief Executive Officer turned social media critic Robert Kabushenga has called for the closure of the 11th Parliament following the revelation massive accountability issues including abuse of public resources and collusion the technocrats and political leaders by a group of social media campaigners.

The campaign has been trending on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as #UgandaParliamentExhibition.

Mr. Kabushenga, joining in on the campaign said on his official X handle:

“The Parliament should be dissolved & we bring forward both Presidential & Parliamentary elections to June. A new political mandate is needed. This one no longer holds. #UgandaParliamentExhibition”.

Among the sticking revelations, include information that the Parliamentary Commission which is headed by the

Speaker Anita Annet Among raised daily per diem rates for the speaker from $990 to $4,000, and also approved a service award of UGX 500 million to former Leader of Opposition Mr. Mathias Mpuuga. The revelations have put Mr Mpuuga on a collision course with his party the National Unity President and his party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka. Bobi Wine, asking him to resign from his current responsibilities as a Parliamentary Commissioner.

The Director of Communications at Parliament Mr. Chris Obore said last week that Parliament will conclusively respond to the allegations.

“Parliament acknowledges concerns raised in the ongoing #UgandaParliamentExhibition on the institution. In the spirit of openness, accountability, and transparency, we are duty bound to study the specifics of all concerns and conclusively address them,” Mr. Obore said in a statement.

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya on Tuesday announced her office would look into the allegations.

