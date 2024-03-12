KAMPALA – Mental health care providers have tipped young parents on safeguarding their mental well-being and that of their children during parenthood.

As parents navigate the mental health care system’s shortcomings, stress can start to take a physical and mental health toll that disrupts their ability to continue providing care, said Gloria Aminat, Founder- Bora Minds Foundation, a mental health wellness initiative.

Parents pour their energy into helping their kids, often at the expense of their own health, Akech said.

Ms. Oech who was speaking during the media launch of the second edition of the Baby and Kids expo in Kampala on Tuesday, said the number of parents in crisis is greater than it seems.

Evidence-based therapies to address a child’s mental health should include the parents, say Mental health care providers. However, the focus on the adult caregivers and their anxiety and stress too often falls short. For example, parent-child interaction therapy coaches parents to manage their young child’s behavior to prevent more severe problems in the child later on. While this may help the child, it doesn’t directly support the parent’s health.

When the parent’s mental and physical health deteriorates, it complicates their ability to prevent the child’s condition from getting worse, said Gloria. Parents are a kid’s most important resource and need to be a concern, she said.

She said there is a need for support from all family members to ensure the proper upbringing of children.

Martin Kiiza, the Executive Director of the National Children’s Authority says that everything in society begins in the family and that is imperative that this unit is guarded jealously.

“We must value that unit. When you go wrong from the family, you go wrong in everything you do. That is why you find violence, child neglect, and abandonment among other issues in society. This means we need to fully appreciate the child as a holistic human being and protect that child. We shouldn’t take the family for granted,” Kiiza said, noting that everything starts from the family and that it should be valued as the starting point for the development of mankind.

According to Joweria Nabuuma, the Managing Director of Kiara Events Limited, the organizers of the Baby and Kids expo, they aim to bring together children, parents, and stakeholders to discuss children’s well-being and development.

This year’s expo will run between May 10 and 12, 2024, at the UMA Show Grounds in Kampala.

“This annual event celebrates children’s wellness and joy and focuses on education, innovation, and entertainment and provides a platform for families, experts, and exhibitors to explore the latest trends in parenting, child development, and early childhood education,” Nabuuma said.

“This year, we’re aiming to elevate the experience for our attendees, providing a platform for families to connect, learn, and play together in a way that’s both educational and fun. With an increasing demand for baby and child-related products across the region, the expo also serves as a crucial platform for exhibitors to interact directly with their audience, offering insights and special deals on a plethora of products for babies, kids, and expectant mothers.”

