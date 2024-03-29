The Opposition in Parliament has tabled the alternative policy statements on the ministerial policy statements that were tabled by ministers.

It should be noted that two weeks back, ministers tabled ministerial policy statements for the financial year 2024/2025 and they were sent to parliament committees for scrutiny.

The Public Finance Management Act stipulates that the opposition will table alternative policy statements on the ministerial policy statements of the next financial year by 29th March.

The leader of the opposition Joel Ssenyonyi urged parliament committees to give alternative ministerial policy statements time as there is a lot that will help the development of the country.

The speaker of parliament Anita Among urged the committees to look at them and harmonize the details so that parliament can have inclusive reports.

