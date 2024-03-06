KAMPALA- NRM women’s leadership has encouraged women and supporters of the ruling party to participate in the upcoming registration, display, and update process starting next Wednesday, the 13th.

The NRM National Chairman and President Yoweri Museveni launched a countrywide registration exercise for all party members at the Secretariat at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road.

In a press conference held at the NRM Secretariat ahead of the women’s day celebrations for Friday, 8th, the second National Vice Chairperson Female of NRM and First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, called on all women to go to their village registrars and confirm membership in the yellow book.

“The update process will help to include new recruits into the register and delete those who have died, relocated to other areas, or crossed into other parties,” Kadaga said.

She added that the new register will also provide an opportunity for women and all party members to participate in the upcoming structure and internal elections.

The Chairperson of the NRM Women League, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, on her part, urged women to actively participate in government programs like the parish development model and Emyooga, among other initiatives that seek to enhance household incomes.

“Women’s economic empowerment, according to research, reduces cases of domestic violence. It is the reason why women should participate in income-generating activities actively,” Wanyoto said.

She reiterated the need for all women in the NRM to confirm their membership in the party book.

Women’s Day is not a symbol.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Namayanja Rose, congratulated all women on their day, saying it is not a day of symbolism but rather a day that “we take stock of the NRM achievements and challenges and also reflect on the government’s deliberate efforts to empower the women.

“I commend the campaigns of the women’s movement, which advocated for equal opportunities and also cleared the path for many young females to participate in leadership up to top positions,” Namayanja said, adding, “Women like Rt.Hon. Kadaga inspired many young women to contest for positions.”

Amb. Barbara Nekesa, the NRM National Treasurer, thanked the government for not only propelling women into positions of leadership but also for enacting gender-responsive policies that have empowered women and girls in offices, homes, and schools.

“The strides so far achieved are not taken lightly. Going forward, we commit to turning things around for the betterment of the communities where women and their children live,” Nekesa said.

The International Women’s Day celebrations will take place in Katakwi district under the theme; “Accelerating gender equality through women economic empowerment”

