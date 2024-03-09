KATAKWI – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called upon Ugandans to work towards achieving wealth for all in order to deal with the challenges affecting women.

“We are moving well but we must move faster. What we want is wealth for all of us. If we have wealth for all, we shall not be having challenges facing women. We shall not be selling our girls in the form of bride price,” President Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Friday while officiating at the International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrations, held at Boma Grounds, Katakwi District.

The celebrations ran under the theme: “Accelerating Gender Equality Through Women Economic Empowerment”.

According to the President, many families have the potential to be rich because they have land and they must use that natural resource to fight under-development through commercial agriculture with “ekibaaro” (calculation).

“Once families develop, even this issue of women emancipation will not be there. Women emancipation must be organic not through legislation,” he said.

The President also urged leaders to work towards transforming the lives of Ugandans, explaining that the much-desired socio-economic transformation can only be achieved through two ways which include; mass education and getting every adult into the money economy.

“When people are educated, it is much easier to know what to do than when they are not educated. That is why NRM introduced free education in government schools.But the elite group is against free education. The school managers who are not supervised properly by their leaders’ introduced charges and that is how children drop out of school and some of those who drop out are girls. We are soon introducing a new campaign to enforce free education in schools,” he said.

Museveni further advised the women’s movement to ensure free education for all in order to set the girl child free from any impediments.

“To consolidate the emancipation of the girl child you must insist on the free education in government schools. The rich people can take their children to private schools,” he said.

“The Second channel is ending the phenomenon of working only for the stomach. If you want the whole society to move, including women, implement the program of the NRM of working for food and income security with ekibaaro. Ensure that families get involved in commercial agriculture with ekibaaro, in artisanship and industries, services and ICT. This is the way to empower women and men.”

He further expounded that there may be some residual problems of balancing but if the whole society has moved progressively, it is very easy to deal with the challenges of women.

“There have been success stories of socio-economic transformation in the country. In the cattle corridor, the families have moved out of poverty because of commercialisation and industrialisation of the dairy sector. In Kalangala people have moved out of poverty due to the oil palm project and in Bundibugyo people have moved out of poverty because of cocoa, palm oil and coffee growing.”

Museveni on the other hand, assured the people of Teso that the government is going to expand the fruit factory in Soroti so that it is able to buy all their citrus.

“In addition to citrus, I want to encourage fish and dairy farming, then poultry and those who want pigs can go for them also.”

The President also commended the his vice Jessica Alupo for leading an economic war in Teso and acting as a role model for the girl child.

He informed the gathering of how grateful he feels to attend the International Women’s Day which he said brings him great joy.

“When I come for these occasions, I’m very happy to see what people were laughing at is now a serious movement,” Museveni noted while recalling the importance of recruiting women in the national forces which never used to be the case like in the 1978/79 war against Idi Amin.

“Following the defeat of Idi Amin, the challenge arose when forming a unified army with other groups, as some undermined the role of women within the military. Nevertheless, we affirmed that women were capable marksmen, dispelling any doubts about their abilities. Now you can see all this compound is full of women,” Gen. Museveni observed.

“When you talk about stability now in Uganda, we have a stronger army, strong national institutions, and a strong political party that can win in the first round with more than 60%,” Museveni added.

On the issue of political leadership, the President said Uganda is one of the few countries that has embraced women in key leadership positions.

Mr. President also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at building capacity and supporting women entrepreneurs under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project.

At least Shs9 billion GROW funds was also given out to women in business in four districts of Katakwi, Kaabong, Lira and Amuria.

During the same event, 53 exemplary Ugandans were awarded for their immense contribution to Uganda.

Among the noticeable people who received medals include the Alupo and Mr. Amos Mukisa who pursued and captured assailants who murdered the Ndiga clan head, Eng. Daniel Bbosa who was shot dead last month near his home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division.

Mr. Mukisa was accompanied by his colleague, Mr. Abdul Katabaazi with whom they executed the mission. Mr. Katabaazi was awarded with the Nalubaale medal by President Museveni on 4th March, 2024 at State House, Entebbe for his bravery in capturing the killers.

On her part, Alupo praised her boss for his dedicated and strategic leadership that has enabled the promotion of women emancipation and empowerment.

“I congratulate you, Your Excellency and all the people of Uganda upon commemorating the International Women’s Day 2024. Your Excellency, this year’s theme resonates very well with the strides the NRM government has made in the inclusivity of women and girls in the development of the country,” Alupo said.

“The women and girls are the biggest beneficiaries of peace and security you have established in Uganda, access to Education through UPE and USE is the component that has brought the girl children to the limelight that has enabled them to compete favourably with men,” she added.

She also noted that the special development programs put up by the NRM government have enabled women to manage and grow their businesses, thus promoting economic prosperity.

“The NRM government also came up with conducive laws that have enabled women to get protection from abuse.”

