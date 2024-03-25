Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance recently hosted an Iftar dinner at the Ministry’s headquarters, gathering influential leaders from the Muslim communities. The event, aligned with the observance of Ramadan, saw the participation of imams, community leaders, youth activists, and other notable figures.

Muslim faithful across the globe are currently observing Ramadan, a sacred period dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Fasting during this month is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam, underscoring its spiritual and communal significance.

The Iftar dinner at the Ministry of ICT headquarters was not just an occasion for breaking the day’s fast but also a profound opportunity for fostering dialogue and strengthening ties among various religious and community groups. The event highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and respect for different faith traditions.

In her address to the guests, the Permanent Secretary remarked, “This sacred month of Ramadan is a time for reflection, devotion, and renewal of our faith and spirituality. Hosting this Iftar dinner symbolizes our shared values and collective aspiration for peace, unity, and mutual respect. It is a moment for us to come together, irrespective of our diverse backgrounds, to share in the spirit of generosity and brotherhood that Ramadan embodies.”

The event served as a reminder of the unifying power of faith and the importance of interfaith dialogue in building cohesive and resilient societies. By bringing together leaders and activists from various backgrounds, the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance has set a commendable example of how religious observances like Ramadan can bring people together to foster understanding and cohesiveness in society.

