A few days to the National Housing and Population Census 2024, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has sensitized all local leaders in Makindye Division, Kampala District on their roles and responsibilities towards a successful exercise.

On addressing the divisional leaders at a meeting held in Namuwongo, His Worship Ali Mulyanyama , Makindye Division Mayor asked leaders to spear head Census senstization campaigns in their areas and beyond.

“All of you should consider the whole census exercise as a social economic issue but not political as some may want the public to perceive it. Its all about resource allocation, not for electoral purposes.”

Afred Geresom Musamali , the Publicity and Advocacy Advisor for the National Population and Housing Census 2024 , revealed that the main objective of the meeting was to explain to the Local Council Chairpersons more about the listing and mapping exercises which is scheduled to commence next week in all villages of Makindye.

“In this meeting we invited Divisional Town clerks , Divisional mayors, planners, DISO, PISO and Local Council 1 Chairpersons. We are seeking for permission from these leaders to allow us conduct the above exercise in their areas “

Musamali also noted that during the mapping exercise, they will be focusing on identifying the right number of households (a group with long term arrangement of cooking and eating together), identifying land marks , physical structures like hills, valleys as well as social economic structures like schools and mosques.

John Nsereko Sebuliba , Chairman Mubarak zone in Makindye Division , one of the leaders who participated in the meeting noted that they have done enough sensitization in their area to the extent that most of the people are now aware of the ongoing census activities.

“Some residents in our area out of ignorance have been expressing their dissatisfaction towards the whole exercise but after thorough sensitizations and engagements, many have changed their mind.”

The 2024 National Housing and Population Census will take place on 10th May 2024 after the census night of 9th May 2024. The enumeration period will be from 10th May to 19th May 2024

