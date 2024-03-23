Kiira Motors Corporation and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under the Office of the President yesterday passed out 53 bus drivers under the E-Bus Operator Skilling Program during a ceremony held at the corporation’s plant in Nakasongola.

The fully-funded program – which commenced in December 2023 at Luwero Industries Limited, Nakasongola – is intended to build 100 bus drivers into experts in the operation of the Kayoola electric buses and related infrastructure made in Uganda.

While speaking during the graduation ceremony, Dr Monica Musenero – the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President said that in addition to the technical elements, the training was meant to teach the drivers customer service and how to handle travellers with respect.

“We designed this course intending to change the mobility industry and revolutionise the public transport system,” she added.

The training involved skilling on: Handling and operation of the Equipment on duty; Operating the Charging Systems; Routine Service Maintenance and Repair of the Equipment; Customer Experience and Traffic Rules and Regulations.

Paul Isaac Musasizi – the Chief Executive Officer of Kiira Motors, said, “To be able to run this pilot E-Bus Operator Skilling Program, we designed a comprehensive curriculum which lends itself to international standards and best practices, and our strategy is to work with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to have it accredited to enrich the program and skill even more drivers and trainers for the good of the mobility industry.”

