Karamoja communities under their umbrella, Naita A-Tepeth Communal Land Association (CLA) have given out land measuring 10,122 acres to Tororo Cement Factory investors.

The land located in Tapac Sub County was allocated to the investor after engagement meetings held on March 6 and 7 in Moroto District.

This new development will enable the investor to set up structures for a Klinker factory and have space where they will be mining limestone, the material used to make cement.

Naita-A-Tepeth CLA agreed to lease the investor 10,000 acres of land for the mining grounds and another 122 acres on freehold where the factory is expected to be constructed.

Presiding over the meetings that resolved the giveaway, lands minister Judith Nabakooba, said this is a great opportunity for the communities in Karamoja region to develop since the factory is coming along with social services.

“We believe that once the processes are complete and Tororo cement establishes the factory, many things are going to change. Job opportunities are going to be created and social services are going to be extended to the area,” she said during a community engagement at Katikekile Village on March 6.

Nabakooba asked the leaders and communities in Moroto to cooperate with the government to enable it to effect change in the Karamoja Sub Region.

The minister shared that they have had engagements with local communities and leaders to show them what this investment has to offer in regards to changing the lives of vulnerable locals in the area.

“This is a long term investment that is going to develop you and your community. We want to build Moroto as a real city with development, factories, and industries to elevate the living standards of the residents living in this area.”

The Klinker factory is expected to create about 4,000 jobs for the local people and there will be an offer to train the interested persons in skills needed to work with the factory.

Mr Peter Lokeris, the State Minister for Mineral Development, said the investor is going to put up other social services such as water, schools, health centres and encouraged the local communities to cooperate with them in changing the lives of the people in this region.

Ms Mary Gorreth Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja affairs, asked fellow leaders and local people in Moroto not to fight the development since it is aiming at developing the area.

Ms Agnes Nandutu, the State Minister for Karamoja affairs, said as people of Karamoja, they are happy for the investors the government has brought in the area to cause change not only in the region but the entire country.

“Besides job opportunities and social services, the government is going to get a lot of revenue from the factory.”

Background

Mr Eliya Lomiat, the Naita-A- Tepeth CLA Chairperson, said they convened engagement meetings last month with the communities, and the association agreed to convert their certificate of customary ownership to a freehold.

“The CLA and community is willing to transfer a freehold interest after reaching a mutually agreeable and satisfactory extra consideration and fulfillment of any stipulated term and condition,” Mr Lomiat said.

He however said the residents want Tororo cement to compensate them for the surface rights and disturbances caused by the expired lease.

The association will negotiate with Tororo cement for premium and annual ground rent which is to be negotiated and computed on an annual basis.

Mr Lomiat also asked Tororo cement to close open pits which have proved dangerous to humans and animals, and generally restore the environment in areas where it has ceased its operation.

Hon Stellah Atyang, Moroto District Woman MP asked the investors to consider giving scholarships to children of the local people to enable them attain the necessary skills and they get employed in the factory.

“Let us give an opportunity to local people and their children to go to school. The potential employees of this factory are youth who make the biggest percentage in the area,” Ms Atyang said.

