KAMPALA – Mr. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, the Minister of State for National Guidance in Uganda’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance (MoICT&NG) has confirmed preparations were in the final stages as Kampala readies to host the Global Symposium for Regulators 2024.

“The Global Symposium for Regulators is a massive gathering of about 700 plus, regulators, policymakers, and industry players and therefore hosting it is a very big opportunity for us as a country but it is also a challenge that were are ready. Hosting that huge number isn’t easy,” said Kabbyanga.

He said that hosting this symposium aligns with the vision of the government of Uganda to leverage ICTs to drive socio-economic transformation and improve people’s lives.

“These conferences go beyond mere meetings; participants explore our markets, bars, and national parks, contributing significantly to local spending. The government pledges unwavering support for the successful organization of the Symposium. Collaboration between relevant government MDAs, my ministry, and UCC will ensure the resounding success of this event,” the Minister said.

Themed “Regulating for impact, the GSR 2024 will be co-hosted by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance at Speke Resort Munyonyo from July 1 to July 4.

“Uganda is proud and honored to host the Global Symposium for Regulators 2024,” Mr. Kabbyanga said.

UCC Executive Director Mr. Nyombi Thembo said that hosting the GSR benefits Uganda as it positions the country as a leader in the ICT sector within the region, attracts international attention and investment and provides a unique opportunity for local stakeholders to engage with global leaders, share knowledge, and learn from international best practices.

“It also underscores Uganda’s commitment to ICT development and regulatory excellence on a worldwide stage,” he said.

Mr. Thembo told reporters that Uganda engaging with global ICT stakeholders on key issues associated with the country’s priority areas including consumer empowerment, cybersecurity and data protection, broadband access, digital transformation, and international collaboration.

Particularly, he said Uganda is enthusiastic about showcasing the country’s success stories, such as the Universal Communications Access and Service program. “Our experience in addressing infrastructure, connectivity gaps, and digital literacy gaps can provide valuable lessons for other nations facing similar challenges”.

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) is an annual event organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that brings together the world’s telecommunication and information communication technology regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to share experiences, exchange ideas, and collaborate on the best regulatory practices and policies.

GSR-24 will attract over 700 international delegates including policymakers, regulators, representatives from industry, academia, international and regional organizations, experts in the field of digital development, as well as other global and funding partners.

The symposium also discussed accessibility to these services by people with disabilities, as well as other topics including e-learning, digital broadcast transition, and cybersecurity.

