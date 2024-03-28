KAMPALA – National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has fired his Deputy President (Central) Mathias Mpuuga.

Mr. Wine accuses the former Leader of Opposition of conniving with the NRM Parliamentary Commissioners in the irregular self-allocation of 1.7 billion shillings as “Service Awards” in a meeting chaired by Ms. Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament in which Mpuuga pocketed shs500 million.

In a short statement shared on the party’s social media handles, they said, “The President of the National Unity Platform has suspended Hon. Mathias Mpuuga from the position of Deputy President (Central Region) for engaging in actions of corruption and abuse of office- which actions he has failed to give any satisfactory explanation for.”

This comes shortly after Mpuuga, told the media that Bobi Wine has been speaking in the media, press conferences, and funerals trying so hard to convince the country that he is a terrible human being, which the country has not accepted.

The party’s National Executive Committee on March 15, 2024, resolved to fire him from the parliamentary commission and replace him with Mityana Municipality MP, Zaake Francis Butebi.

Mpuuga who has since declined to step down from the office says he has never been engaged in any acts of corruption and the money was granted to him as a gratuity therefore he cannot be accused of any crime.

However, Speaker Anitah Among rejected their request on the grounds that the party has no that mandate.

According to her, Parliamentary Commissioners are elected by Parliament by virtue of section 2 of the Administration of Parliament, Cap 257 and rule 11 (4) of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda. Under this, she says the role of parties is limited to nominating candidates for election to the office as stipulated in sub-section 2 (2b).

