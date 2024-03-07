Iconic whisky brand Johnnie Walker is set to ignite the spirit of celebration in honour of women in Uganda.

The brand is leading the charge in celebrating women this Women’s month of March with an empowering event dubbed SheWalks.

In a captivating teaser video making rounds across different platforms, the brand hinted on plans for an unforgettable event dedicated to the remarkable achievements of women in Uganda.

The event has been teased as a night set for women to raise their glass and make a toast to their resilience, strength and sophistication and most importantly to breaking barriers.

The SheWalks event is expected to attract some of the crème de la crème of Uganda’s top women who are set to have electrifying activities and discussions that promise to inspire and empower.

Speaking about the upcoming celebrations, Christine Kyokunda, the Brand Manager of Johnnie Walker Uganda, expressed her excitement about the move by the Johnnie Walker to host an exclusive event for ladies.

“Women have achieved remarkable feats and deserve to be celebrated,” Kyokunda declared. “It is going to be a night of pure elegance, empowerment and world class whisky. We’ve prepared a range of captivating topical discussions and activities that highlight women’s achievements while also toasting to their resilience over a glass of Johnnie Walker.”

“As Johnnie Walker, this for us is part of our society 2030 commitments to champion the spirit of progress, inclusivity and inspiration hence we will be at the center of celebrating women and we will be doing it through collaboration and partnerships with some of the phenomenal women that are pushing culture forward and doing incredible work,” she added.

But there’s more to be excited about; word has it that Johnnie Walker is not just throwing a party, but are curating an event that will shine a spotlight on the incredible journeys of women across the country.

According to the teaser video, the SheWalks event is being organised under the theme- PURPOSEFUL STRIDES, SCALING HILLS IN HEELS, and will have keynote speakers that will share stories of their experiences, to help demonstrate that it’s possible for women to make purposeful, impactful, and consistent progress in their lives, and achieve their goals and aspirations.

Just like their iconic “Keep Walking” mantra, this event promises to shine a light on the relentless spirit of women who have persevered and thrived in every sphere.

The event is slated for next Wednesday- March 13, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

