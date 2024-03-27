Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (G.R.O.W) project was launched last year to help women entrepreneurs around the country.

World Bank funded the project with USD217 million and it was implemented by Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development which supervise the whole project till its end in 2027.

The GROW project since its initiation has been meeting several women entrepreneurs under different umbrellas and many of them will be funded differently. A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Gender signed an MOU with different Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and these will collaborate in helping different women entrepreneurs.

During the singing of the MOU on Women’s Day, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards who are among the partners of the project confirmed that they will certify 500 women-owned products and PSFU who are the implementers of the project will take care of the expenses for all the 500 women’s products.

The GROW project will benefit at least 60,000 women in the country including 3,000 refugees among other groups of female-owned entrepreneurs.

