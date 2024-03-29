The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao has revealed that the ministry is in the final stages of enacting regulations to the Public Order Management Act (POMA)

This was after the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi raised a matter of concern to the parliament presided over by the speaker of parliament Anita Among expressing disappointment on how the Police mishandled the peaceful demonstrators of former casual workers of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as they demanded their pay for the past six months at the Authority.

Mao said the most current challenging situation is the absence of regulations for POMA which has permitted police to use old laws in dispersing public gatherings instead of providing regulations and guidance to any well-wishing demonstrators.

Moa also regretted the acts committed against the demonstrators yesterday by police pledging that such human violation acts will be no more once the regulations are enacted.

Meanwhile, recently Speaker Anita Among directed KCCA to pay the wages of their casual workers after the State Minister for Finance in charge of General duties Henry Musasizi confirmed to the house that the Ministry of Finance had released all the required money needed to pay arrears of the workers.

