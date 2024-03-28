GULU – On March 21, President Yoweri Museveni dropped Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi as the Chief of Defence Forces and replaced him with his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Mr. President also appointed Lt Gen Sam Okiding as the Deputy CDF, replacing Gen Peter Elwelu who has been appointed a presidential advisor.

Taking on his new role on Thursday in Gulu 4th Division Headquarters Gen Muhoozi, among others, pledged to fight corruption in the army which his father recently warned of.

He said there is a need for the best for men and women in uniform, the best equipment, the best accommodation, the best healthcare, the best uniforms, and the best education for children but “This can only be done by fighting the evil of corruption and mismanagement of resources.”

Gen Muhoozi said, “There was a time when the issue of ghosts was a big problem for this force. But we managed to close that chapter. I believe that corruption and mismanagement of resources too will be a chapter that we will close in the UPDF moving forward.”

He added, “UPDF continues to be the principal pillar over Uganda. Ugandans can disagree on a lot of things – on politics, on how the economy is running; on inaction on the scourge of corruption and so forth but they all respect and revere the UPDF. UPDF is the central institution of the Ugandan nationhood.”

“This is because entry into its ranks is open to all Ugandans regardless of origins and circumstances. So the responsibility we bear is enormous and extends beyond the traditional security rules.”

His uncle, the Special Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security and also Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Gen Caleb Akandwanabo, commonly known as Salim Saleh presided over the event.

