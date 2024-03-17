DOKOLO – Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) top leaders have thronged Dokolo District to campaign for the party’s flagbearer ahead of the by-election on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The campaign trail led by the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena expected to campaign in Adok and Agwatta Sub-Counties in support of their candidate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

The UPC campaign machine is by the son of the soil and UPC President Akena whose strategic organization and determination won him the Oyam North by-election last year against the ruling Party by defying all odds of vote rigging.

Akena is in the company of the Party Secretary General Fred Ebil, Maruzi North MP Nelson Okello Lemba and Oyam North MP Dr. Eunice Otuko Api.

Others are Maruzi MP Maxwell Akora, Amolatar LCV District Chairman Comrade Ocen Geoffrey, Alebtong LCV District Chairman Comrade David Kenneth Odongo, Division Mayors and Local Government Councilors, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango Comrade Chris Ongom and Regional Party District Chairpersons.

On Thursday 14th March 2024, the UPC President announced that the Party is in Dokolo for serious business and the first business on the order is to win the Dokolo by-election on Thursday 21st March 2024.

UPC is increasingly getting momentum and support every single day.

The Dokolo Woman MP seat fell vacant after the death on January 18, 2024, of long-serving legislator Ceciia Barbra Atim Ogwal.

Akena warns against vote rigging

Akena on Thursday demanded vigilance from voters and the Electoral Commission.

Akena said that there are plans to rig the polls in favour of the opponents, particularly the National Resistance Movement candidate but said he will be camping in Dokolo until the last vote is counted.

“We have come here for serious business and the first business on the order is to win the Dokolo by-election on Thursday 21st March 2024,” said Mr. Akena.

He added:“I can assure you that your vote will be protected. I’m not going to leave Dokolo until the last vote is cast, counted, and declared. If anyone has any tricks for rigging, is going to meet Akena here!”

Akena urged UPC supporters to protect their votes right from the polling stations up to the tally center.

He added that UPC will do all it takes to protect their votes from ‘unscrupulous people’ planning to steal the upcoming elections.

