DOKOLO — Mr. James Ekuju, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Local Council One chairperson for Igar village in Dokolo District has endorsed Ms. Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, the Uganda People’s Congress flag-bearer in Dokolo District By-election.

“The late Cecilia Ogwal told us that when she ever retires from politics, we should support Sarah Aguti of UPC who never abused her as a competitor at any point,” said Mr. Ekuju.

He added: “So Sarah is our Daughter and Sister who stays in Dokolo. We’re sending her to Parliament”.

The Dokolo Woman MP seat fell vacant after the death on January 18, 2024, of long-serving legislator Ceciia Barbra Atim Ogwal.

Akena warns against vote rigging

UPC President Jimmy Akena on Thursday demanded vigilance from voters and Electoral Commission.

Akena said that there are plans to rig the polls in favour of the opponents particularly the National Resistance Movement candidate but said he will be camping in Dokolo until the last vote is counted.

“We have come here for serious business and the first business on the order is to win the Dokolo by-election on Thursday 21st March 2024,” said Mr. Akena.

He added: “I can assure you that your vote will be protected. I’m not going to leave Dokolo until the last vote is cast, counted, and declared. If anyone has any tricks for rigging, is going to meet Akena here!”

Akena urged UPC supporters to protect their votes right from the polling stations up to the tally centre.

He added that UPC will do all it takes to protect their votes from ‘unscrupulous people’ planning to steal the upcoming elections.

