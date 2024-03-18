Mr. Jimmy Akena, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president has blasted opponents in the Dokolo By-Election, accusing them of resorting to mudslinging of her candidate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

Akena who is leading UPC bigwigs on Sunday held massive rallies in Adok and Agwatta Sub-Counties.

He said that rivals are discrediting themselves by engaging in character assassination of others instead of campaigning for their own candidates.

“If you’re not satisfied with your candidate that’s not my problem. I’m here to campaign for my best and strongest candidate for the Dokolo by-election Sarah Aguti Nyangkori. Not to talk about people,” he said.

This is after reports went viral that a section of politics was building a coalition to fail Ms. Aguti but Akena says they will not tolerate this misconduct.

Dokolo district will go on polls on March 21, 2024, to elect their women representative in parliament in a hotly contested by-election.

Seven candidates are eyeing this seat after the death of former MP Cecilia Ogwal in January.

