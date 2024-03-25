The church of Uganda has expressed its gratitude to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba for stepping in to help them streamline land management and registration. This comes after the minister’s address to the House of Bishops at their leadership retreat on March 5 at Lweza Training and Conference Centre.

While addressing the House of Bishops, Nabakooba shared that the government through the Ministry of Lands is set to make registration and issue land titles and customary certificates of ownership on land belonging to the Church of Uganda (COU).

She requested the Archbishop for a team from the Church of Uganda that she would merge with that at the Ministry of lands to see how church land across the country can be registered.

“I have briefed my permanent secretary and the technical team that I think this is the time to help churches register their land. We will request you one thing to have your trustees’ regularly updated and make annual returns for those trustees,” Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba said on March 05.

In a letter dated March 19 to the minister seen by this news website, Church of Uganda Archbishop, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu conveyed his joy and appreciation to the minister for honouring their invitation to address the House of Bishops on issues concerning land in Uganda.

“This interaction was an important one, especially on how the church can corporately benefit from the government. The House of Bishops was pleased and noted your pledge to build up a technical team together with the Church of Uganda that can help in mapping, surveying and carrying on land policy reviews concerning land matters of the church,”Kazimba’s letter read in part.

The archbishop revealed that such processes will enable the church to secure and put to use its vast lands being indiscriminately grabbed by land grabbers. He said the Church of Uganda looks forward to having a digital system built for proper land management.

“As we review our land policy, any assistance in this regard, as promised will be greatly appreciated. We ask that you extend our appreciation to your team at the ministry for every effort being put in place to support the church in developing and securing its vital resource, land.”

The Archbishop also through the letter thanked President Museveni and the government for their long term vision on land policy.

He shared that as the Church of Uganda partners with the government, they pray for transparency, integrity and accountability, which will help build trust and allow people to make informed decisions.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

