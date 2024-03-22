KAMPALA – The supporters of General Muhoozi Kinerugaba, the president’s son who is working hard to replace him have eaten big in the new cabinet reshuffle.
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday evening reshuffled his cabinet dropping a few people and appointing new ones. Those appointed in the new cabinet include people who are working very closely with Gen. Muhoozi’s Patriotic League of Uganda.
Those appointed and work closely with Muhoozi include; Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi who has been appointed minister for State minister for Youth and Children affairs and Lilian Aber appointed minister for state for relief and disaster preparedness. The two sit on the highest organ of PLU.
In the reshuffle, Museveni also dropped the Minister for Karamoja Dr. Goretti Kitutu, and the state minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu. These two have been charged criminally for helping themselves with iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.
Among notable changes also; Museveni dropped the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and replaced him with Jacob Oboth Oboth who has been the state minister for Defense.
Museveni has also appointed Dr Kenneth Omona as the State Minister for Northern Uganda Affairs. He replaced Omona who has been the Principal Private Secretary to the President with Asio Omaswa.
Museveni also appointed Gen. Wilson Mbasu the current Chief of Defense Forces as minister of state of trade.
Also dropped from the cabinet include Kwiyuwinyi Grace Freedom and Harriet Ntabaazi.
Other new entrants include the Female Youth MP Phiona Nyamutoro as state minister for minerals. Overall, there has been very little change in the structure and shape of the cabinet.
Jessica Alupo retains her job as Vice President and Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister.
Name Post
Cabinet Ministers
Maj ( Rtd) Jessica Alupo H.E. the Vice president
Robinah Nabbanja; Rt. Hon Prime Minister And Leader of Government Business in Parliament
Rebecca Kadaga; 1st Deputy Prime minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs
Gen. Moses Ali; 2nd Deputy Prime minister and Deputy leader of Government Business in Parliament
Lukia Nakadama; 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio
Museveni Janet Kataaha; Minister of Education and Sports
Mariam Dhoka Babalanda; Minister, office of the President (Presidency)
Jim Muhweezi; Minister, office of the President (Security)
Musenero Monica; Minister, office of the President Charge of Science, Technology and Innovation
Hajati Minsa Kabanda; Minister for Kampala Capital and Metropolitan Affairs
Kasule Lumumba; Minister, office of the Prime Minister (General duties)
Obua Denis Hamson; Government Chief Whip
Hilary Onek Minister, OPM (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)
Peter Lokeris; Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Frank Tumwebaze; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Nobert Mao; Minister of Constitutional Affairs
Kiryowa Kiwanuka; Attorney General
Oboth Markson Jacob; Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs
Ruth Nankabirwa; Minister of Energy and Minerals Development
Matia Kasaija; Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Jeje Odongo Abubakar; Minister of Foreign Affairs
Betty Amongi; Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Jane Aceng; Minister of Health
Chris Baryomunsi; Minister of ICT and National Guidance
Kahinda Otafiire; Minister of Internal Affairs
Judith Nabakooba; Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Raphael Magyezi; Minister of Local Government
Muruuli Mukasa; Minister of Public service
Tom Butime; Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities
Francis Mwebesa Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Cheptoris Sam Mangusho; Minister of Water and Environment
Edward Katumba Wamala; Minister of Works and Transport
MINISTERS OF STATE
Fred Byamukama Minister of State for works and Transport (Transport)
Musa Echweru Minister of State for works and Transport (Works)
Aisha Sekkindi; Minister of State for water and Environment (Water)
Beatrice Anywar Minister of State for water and Environment (environment)
Wilson Mbasu Mbadi Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Trade)
Bahati David Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Industry)
Gume Fredrick Minister of State for Trade Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives)
Martin Mugarra Minister of State foe tourism and Antiquities
Grace Mary Mugasa Minister of State for public Service
“Victoria Rusoke
” Minister of State for Local Government
Sam Mayanja; Minister of State for Lands,Housing and Urban Development (Lands)
Obiga Kania; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt
Namuganza Persis; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt (Housing)
Kabuye Kyofa; Minister of State for Kampala capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:
David Muhoozi; Minister of State for internal Affairs
Kabyanga Godfry Baruku; Minister of State for ICT (National Guidance)
Joyce Sebugwawo; Minister of State for Information, National Guidance (Information)
Margaret Muhaanga; Minister of State for Health(Primary Health Care)
Bangirana Kawoya; Minister of State for Health (General Duties)
Gidudu Mafabi; Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Devt (Elderly Affairs)
Hellen Asamo; Minister of State for Gender, (Disability Affairs)
Anyakun Esther Davinia; Minister of State for Gender,(Employment and Industrial Relations)
Balaam Barugahara; Minister of State for Gender, (Youth and Children Affairs)
Peace Mutuzo; Minister of State for Gender,(Gender and Culture)
John Mulimba; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs)
Oryem Okello; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs)
Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo; Minister of State for Finance, (Micro-Finance)
Anite Evelyn; Minister of State for Finance, (Privatization and Investment)
Amos Lugoloobi; Minister of State for Finance, (Planning)
Henry Musaasizi; Minister of State for Finance,(General Duties)
Phiona Nyamutoro 21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals)
Okasai Sidronius Opolot; Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy)
Peter Ogwang; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports)
Dr. Moriku Joyce Kaducu; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education)
Dr. Muyingo John Chrysostom Minister of State for Education and Sports (Higher Education)
Magode Ikuya; Minister of State for East African Affairs
Oleru Huda; Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)
Sarah Nyirabashitsi Minister of State for Defense and Veteran Affairs (Defence)
Jackson Kafuuzi Deputy Attorney General
Adoa Hellen; Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Bright Rwamirama; Minister of State for Agriculture, (Animal Industry)
Fred Bwino Kyakulaga; Minister of State for Agriculture,(Agriculture)
Dr. Obote Ongalo; Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs)
Kacha Namuyangu (Bunyoro Affairs)
Alice Kaboyo; (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region)
Florence Wamala Nambozo (Karamoja)
Dr Keneth; Omona (Northern Uganda)
Lillian Aber; (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and refugees)
Mutasingwa Diana Minister of State, Office of the Vice President
Akello Rose; Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity)
Beatrice Akello; Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring)
Dropped
Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence
Harriet Ntabaazi, State for Trade
Goretti Kitutu, Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Agnes Nandutu, State Minister for Karamoja Affairs
Grace Kwiyucwiny, State for Northern Uganda
Appointed
Lillian Aber, Minister Of State For Relief, Disaster Preparedness And Refugees
Dr Kenneth Omona, Minister Of State Northern Uganda
Florence Wamala Nambozo, Minister Of State Karamoja
Phionah Nyamutoro, State For Mineral Development
Balaam Barugahara, Minister Of State For Youth And Children Affairs
Gen Wilson Mbadi, State Minister For Trade