KAMPALA – The supporters of General Muhoozi Kinerugaba, the president’s son who is working hard to replace him have eaten big in the new cabinet reshuffle.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday evening reshuffled his cabinet dropping a few people and appointing new ones. Those appointed in the new cabinet include people who are working very closely with Gen. Muhoozi’s Patriotic League of Uganda.

Those appointed and work closely with Muhoozi include; Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi who has been appointed minister for State minister for Youth and Children affairs and Lilian Aber appointed minister for state for relief and disaster preparedness. The two sit on the highest organ of PLU.

In the reshuffle, Museveni also dropped the Minister for Karamoja Dr. Goretti Kitutu, and the state minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu. These two have been charged criminally for helping themselves with iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.

Among notable changes also; Museveni dropped the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and replaced him with Jacob Oboth Oboth who has been the state minister for Defense.

Museveni has also appointed Dr Kenneth Omona as the State Minister for Northern Uganda Affairs. He replaced Omona who has been the Principal Private Secretary to the President with Asio Omaswa.

Museveni also appointed Gen. Wilson Mbasu the current Chief of Defense Forces as minister of state of trade.

Also dropped from the cabinet include Kwiyuwinyi Grace Freedom and Harriet Ntabaazi.

Other new entrants include the Female Youth MP Phiona Nyamutoro as state minister for minerals. Overall, there has been very little change in the structure and shape of the cabinet.

Jessica Alupo retains her job as Vice President and Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister.

Name Post

Cabinet Ministers

Maj ( Rtd) Jessica Alupo H.E. the Vice president

Robinah Nabbanja; Rt. Hon Prime Minister And Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Rebecca Kadaga; 1st Deputy Prime minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs

Gen. Moses Ali; 2nd Deputy Prime minister and Deputy leader of Government Business in Parliament

Lukia Nakadama; 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio

Museveni Janet Kataaha; Minister of Education and Sports

Mariam Dhoka Babalanda; Minister, office of the President (Presidency)

Jim Muhweezi; Minister, office of the President (Security)

Musenero Monica; Minister, office of the President Charge of Science, Technology and Innovation

Hajati Minsa Kabanda; Minister for Kampala Capital and Metropolitan Affairs

Kasule Lumumba; Minister, office of the Prime Minister (General duties)

Obua Denis Hamson; Government Chief Whip

Hilary Onek Minister, OPM (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)

Peter Lokeris; Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Frank Tumwebaze; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Nobert Mao; Minister of Constitutional Affairs

Kiryowa Kiwanuka; Attorney General

Oboth Markson Jacob; Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs

Ruth Nankabirwa; Minister of Energy and Minerals Development

Matia Kasaija; Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Jeje Odongo Abubakar; Minister of Foreign Affairs

Betty Amongi; Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development

Jane Aceng; Minister of Health

Chris Baryomunsi; Minister of ICT and National Guidance

Kahinda Otafiire; Minister of Internal Affairs

Judith Nabakooba; Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Raphael Magyezi; Minister of Local Government

Muruuli Mukasa; Minister of Public service

Tom Butime; Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities

Francis Mwebesa Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Cheptoris Sam Mangusho; Minister of Water and Environment

Edward Katumba Wamala; Minister of Works and Transport

MINISTERS OF STATE

Fred Byamukama Minister of State for works and Transport (Transport)

Musa Echweru Minister of State for works and Transport (Works)

Aisha Sekkindi; Minister of State for water and Environment (Water)

Beatrice Anywar Minister of State for water and Environment (environment)

Wilson Mbasu Mbadi Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Trade)

Bahati David Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Industry)

Gume Fredrick Minister of State for Trade Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives)

Martin Mugarra Minister of State foe tourism and Antiquities

Grace Mary Mugasa Minister of State for public Service

“Victoria Rusoke

” Minister of State for Local Government

Sam Mayanja; Minister of State for Lands,Housing and Urban Development (Lands)

Obiga Kania; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt

Namuganza Persis; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt (Housing)

Kabuye Kyofa; Minister of State for Kampala capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

David Muhoozi; Minister of State for internal Affairs

Kabyanga Godfry Baruku; Minister of State for ICT (National Guidance)

Joyce Sebugwawo; Minister of State for Information, National Guidance (Information)

Margaret Muhaanga; Minister of State for Health(Primary Health Care)

Bangirana Kawoya; Minister of State for Health (General Duties)

Gidudu Mafabi; Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Devt (Elderly Affairs)

Hellen Asamo; Minister of State for Gender, (Disability Affairs)

Anyakun Esther Davinia; Minister of State for Gender,(Employment and Industrial Relations)

Balaam Barugahara; Minister of State for Gender, (Youth and Children Affairs)

Peace Mutuzo; Minister of State for Gender,(Gender and Culture)

John Mulimba; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Oryem Okello; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs)

Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo; Minister of State for Finance, (Micro-Finance)

Anite Evelyn; Minister of State for Finance, (Privatization and Investment)

Amos Lugoloobi; Minister of State for Finance, (Planning)

Henry Musaasizi; Minister of State for Finance,(General Duties)

Phiona Nyamutoro 21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals)

Okasai Sidronius Opolot; Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy)

Peter Ogwang; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports)

Dr. Moriku Joyce Kaducu; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education)

Dr. Muyingo John Chrysostom Minister of State for Education and Sports (Higher Education)

Magode Ikuya; Minister of State for East African Affairs

Oleru Huda; Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)

Sarah Nyirabashitsi Minister of State for Defense and Veteran Affairs (Defence)

Jackson Kafuuzi Deputy Attorney General

Adoa Hellen; Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Bright Rwamirama; Minister of State for Agriculture, (Animal Industry)

Fred Bwino Kyakulaga; Minister of State for Agriculture,(Agriculture)

Dr. Obote Ongalo; Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs)

Kacha Namuyangu (Bunyoro Affairs)

Alice Kaboyo; (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region)

Florence Wamala Nambozo (Karamoja)

Dr Keneth; Omona (Northern Uganda)

Lillian Aber; (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and refugees)

Mutasingwa Diana Minister of State, Office of the Vice President

Akello Rose; Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity)

Beatrice Akello; Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring)

Dropped

Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence

Harriet Ntabaazi, State for Trade

Goretti Kitutu, Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Agnes Nandutu, State Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Grace Kwiyucwiny, State for Northern Uganda

Appointed

Lillian Aber, Minister Of State For Relief, Disaster Preparedness And Refugees

Dr Kenneth Omona, Minister Of State Northern Uganda

Florence Wamala Nambozo, Minister Of State Karamoja

Phionah Nyamutoro, State For Mineral Development

Balaam Barugahara, Minister Of State For Youth And Children Affairs

Gen Wilson Mbadi, State Minister For Trade

