BUKEDA – Police in Bukedea have launched a hunt on two brothers for the attempted murder of their mother and her manfriend.

The siblings – Onenge Andrew and Opio Ivan, of Akaramai village, Kamom parish, in Bukedea district are said to have found their mother, Asikeit Melidah in their father’s marital bed with her manfriend, Omerikol Joseph. Their father Ogwang Isaac, is a teacher, who is always stationed at his workplace.

SCP Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson said that the siblings, on March 20, 2024, returned home at around 10pm, and found their mother and her manfriend, already sleeping in their fathers’ house, which angered them.

“They picked pangas, attacked hacked their mother and her manfriend, critically injuring them. The two victims were rushed to Bukedea Health Centre IV for treatment.”

Police condemned acts of violent attacks against biological parents by children, noting that it is a serious abomination.

“Mothers deserve all the respect from their children, no matter the circumstances. In this very incident, the sons who are now on the run, needed to bring their concerns, to the attention of their father, clan leaders, local elders, including women leaders, the church, and the Police Child and Family Protection Unit, to help prevail over their mother and her manfriend. They were instead rife with rage and anger, over their mother’s adulterous conduct. Their act was, therefore, pre-meditated and motivated by anger and rage. They are both wanted for two counts of Attempted Murder.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

