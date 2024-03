DOKOLO – Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, Uganda People’s Congress candidate has been announced the winner of Dokolo by-election.

According to the Returning Officer, Erikwaine Ngobi, she managed to garner twenty-three thousand forty- four – 23044 votes.

She was followed by NRM’s Janet Rose Elau who got fourteen thousand and one – 14001 votes.

