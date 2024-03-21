KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday night announced a cabinet reshuffle in which he dropped General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi – the Chief of Defence Forces. He was named Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Trade).

Mr. President replaced Gen Mbadi with his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Gen Muhoozi has been serving as the Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations.

Museveni also appointed Lt Gen Sam Okiding as the Deputy CDF, replacing Gen Peter Elwelu who has been appointed a presidential advisor.

He also promoted UPDF Chief of Staff Land Force Maj Gen Jack Agonza Bakasumba to Joint Chief of Staff.

Bakasumba takes over from Major General Leopold Kyanda who will serve as a defence attache in a yet-to-be-known country.

Museveni also promoted Special Forces commander, Brigadier David Mugisha to the rank of Major General.

The Special Forces Commando Force commander, Col Asaph Nyakikuru was also promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Related