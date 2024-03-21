KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday night announced cabinet reshuffle.

“I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, That here below I publish a slightly amended list of the cabinet of Uganda,” he announced.

In the new cabinet, Mary Goretti Kitutu, Minister for Karamoja Affairs and her Minister of State Agnes Nadutu have been dropped.

Kitutu and Nandutu are currently facing charges related to swindling iron sheets meant for the Karachuna warriors in Karamoja.

Also dropped is Vincent B Ssempijja – State Minister of Agriculture. He has been appointed Presidential Adviser and General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi – the Chief of Defence Forces who has been named Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Trade).

The reshuffle has seen events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi being appointed as the state minister for children and youth affairs.

Full list below

1. H.E. the Vice president – HON. JESSICA ALUPO MAJ ( RTD); 2. Rt. Hon Prime Minister – RT. HON. ROBINAH And Leader of Government Business in Parliament CABINET MINISTERS NABBANJA; 1. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and – RT. HON. REBECCA Minister for East African Community Affairs KADAGA; 2. 2nd Deputy Prime minister – RT. HON. GEN. and Deputy leader of Government MOSES ALI; Business in Parliament

3. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and – HON. LUKIA Minister without Port-folio NAKADAMA; 4. Minister of Education and Sports – HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA; 5. Minister, office of the President – MS MARIAM DHOKA (Presidency) BABALANDA; 6. Minister, office of the President – HON. JIM (Security) MUHWEEZI; 7. Minister, office of the President – DR. MUSENERO Serviced by the State House MONICA; Comptroller, in Charge of Science, Technology and Innovation 8. Minister for Kampala Capital – HAJATI MINSA and Metropolitan Affairs KABANDA;

Minister, office of the Prime – HON. KASULE Minister (General duties) LUMUMBA;

Government Chief Whip – OBUA DENIS

HAMSON;

Minister, Office of the Prime – ONEK Minister (Relief, Disaster HILARY;

Preparedness and Refugees)

Minister for Karamoja Affairs – PETER

LOKERIS;

Minister of Agriculture, Animal – FRANK

Industry and Fisheries TUMWEBAZE;

Minister of Constitutional – NOBERT MAO; Affairs Attorney General – KIRYOWA

KIWANUKA;

Minister of Defence and – OBOTH

Veterans Affairs MARKSON JACOB;

Minister of Energy and Minerals – RUTH

Development NANKABIRWA;

Minister of Finance, Planning – MATIA and Economic Development KASAIJA;

Minister of Foreign Affairs – JEJE ODONGO

ABUBAKAR;

Minister of Gender, Labour – BETTY and Social Development AMONGI; Minister of Health – JANE ACENG; Minister of Information, – CHRIS

Communications Technology BARYOMUNSI;

and National Guidance

23. Minister of Internal Affairs – HON. KAHINDA OTAFIIRE; 24. Minister of Lands, Housing – HON. JUDITH and Urban Development NABAKOOBA; 25. Minister of Local Government – HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI; 26. Minister of Public service – HON. MURUULI MUKASA; 27. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities – HON. TOM BUTIME; 28. Minister of Trade, Industry – HON. FRANCIS and Cooperatives MWEBESA; 29. Minister of Water and – HON. CHEPTORIS Environment SAM MANGUSHO;

Minister of Works – HON. EDWARD and Transport KATUMBA WAMALA;

OTHER MINISTERS (MINISTERS OF STATE):

1. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. BEATRICE President (Economic Monitoring) AKELLO; 2. Minister of State, Office of the – President (Ethics and Integrity) Office of the Vice President: HON. AKELLO ROSE; 3. Minister of State, Office of – HON. MUTASINGWA the Vice President Office of the Prime Minister: DIANA NANKUNDA; 4. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. LILLIAN ABER; Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster

Office of the President:

Preparedness and refugees)

5. Minister of State, Office of the – DR OMONA Prime Minister (Northern Uganda) KENETH; 6. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. WAMALA Prime Minister (Karamoja) NAMBOZO FLORENCE; 7. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. ALICE Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region) KABOYO; 8. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. KACHA Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) NAMUYANGU JENIPHER; 9. Minister of State, Office of the – HON. DR. OBOTE Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) ONGALO;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries:

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, – HON. FRED Animal Industry and BWINO Fisheries (Agriculture) KYAKULAGA; 11. Minister of State for Agriculture, – HON. BRIGHT Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry) RWAMIRAMA; 12. Minister of State for Agriculture, – HON. ADOA Animal Industry and Fisheries (Fisheries) HELLEN;

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Deputy Attorney General – KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defense – SARAH

and Veteran Affairs (Defence) NYIRABASHITSI

MATEKE;

15. Minister of State for Defence – HON. OLERU HUDA; and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs) Ministry of East African Affairs 16. Minister of State for East – African Affairs Ministry of Education and Sports: HON. MAGODE IKUYA; 17. Minister of State for Education – HON. DR. MUYINGO and Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM; 18. Minister of State for Education – HON. DR. MORIKU and Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU; 19. Minister of State for Education – HON. PETER OGWANG;

and Sports (Sports)

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

Minister of State for Energy and – OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;

Minister of State for Energy and – NYAMUTORO Minerals Development (Minerals) PHIONA;

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

Minister of State for Finance, – HENRY MUSAASIZI; Planning and Economic Development (General Duties)

Minister of State for Finance, – AMOS LUGOLOOBI; Planning and Economic Development (Planning)

Minister of State for Finance, – ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and Investment)

Minister of State for Finance, – KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister of State for Foreign – ORYEM OKELLO;

Affairs (International Affairs)

Minister of State for Foreign – HON. JOHN MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

Minister of State for Gender, – PEACE MUTUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture)

Minister of State for Gender, – BALAM

Labour and Social Development BARUGAHARA;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

Minister of State for Gender, – ANYAKUN

Labour and Social Development ESTHER DAVINIA;

(Employment and Industrial Relations)

31. Minister of State for Gender, – HON. HELLEN Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs) ASAMO; 32. Minister of State for Gender, – HON. GIDUDU Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs) Ministry of Health: MAFABI; 33. Minister of State for Health – (General Duties) HON. BANGIRANA KAWOYA; 34.Minister of State for Health – HON. MARGARET (Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA;

Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance:

Minister of State for Information, – JOYCE National Guidance (Information) SEBUGWAWO;

Minister of State for Information, – KABYANGA Communications Technology and GODFRY BARUKU;

National Guidance (National Guidance)

Ministry of internal Affairs:

Minister of State for – DAVID MUHOOZI;

internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

Minister of State for Kampala – KABUYE KYOFA; capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

Minister of State for Lands, Housing – NAMUGANZA and Urban Development (Housing) PERSIS;

Minister of State for Lands, Housing – HON. OBIGA KANIA; and Urban Development (Urban Development) Minister of State for Lands, – SAM MAYANJA; Housing and Urban Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

Minister of State for Local Government – VICTORIA

RUSOKE;

Ministry of public Service

Minister of State for public Service – GRACE MARY

MUGASA;

Ministry of tourism Wildlife and Antiquities:

Minister of State foe tourism and Antiquities – MARTIN

MUGARRA;

Ministry of trade, industry and Cooperatives

45.Minister of State for Trade – HON. GUME FREDRICK;

Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives)

Minister of State for trade, industry – HON. BAHATI DAVID; and Cooperatives (Industry) Minister of State for trade, industry – GEN. WILSON MBASU MBADI; and Cooperatives (Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

Minister of State for water and – HON BEATRICE ANYWAR; Environment (environment) Minister of State for water and – AISHA SEKKINDI;

Environment (Water)

Ministry of works and Transport:

Minister of State for works and – MUSA ECHWERU;

Transport (Works)

Minister of State for works and – FRED BYAMUKAMA;

Transport (Transport)

PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

VINCENT B SSEMPIJA

KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM

HON WANYOTO MUTENDE

HON HARRIET NTABAAZI

Their Schedules will be given to them later.

ASIO OMASWA – Principal Private Secretary. IRENE BIRUNGYI – Deputy PPS transferred to the Ministry of Public service for deployment.

