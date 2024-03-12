Senior Presidential Advisor, Amelia Kyambadde is set to deliver a keynote address at the first-ever SheWalks mentorship program slated for this Wednesday, March 13, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Organised under the theme, PURPOSEFUL STRIDES, SCALING HILLS IN HEELS, SheWalks is a program curated by the global iconic whisky brand Johnnie Walker, to celebrate outstanding women during the women’s month of March.

Through the program, the brand will highlight, partner, and collaborate with incredible women who are making purposeful strides in their different career spaces.

Kyambadde will be sharing the stage with renowned business woman and Uganda Breweries Ltd Board Member- Racheal Dumba.

The two outstanding ladies are expected to speak to the different facets of being a progressive woman and still walk in one’s purpose.

Kyambadde is expected to focus on the complexities of being an exceptional woman in politics, working in the first office for a long time, building a family, and staying true to her tradition, among other things.

Dumba will on the other hand speak to resilience, an appreciation of the value of patience, stickiness and grit in achieving what you want, strategic positioning, and craft; how to apply yourself and up-skill to reclaim spaces that traditionally haven’t been owned by women.

She will also speak to authenticity; doing it all while staying true to what makes you whole as a woman, as well as work life balance.

Speaking about the program, Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager expressed excitement about the upcoming first ever SheWalks program, and spoke to why she feels Amelia Kyambadde is a perfect fit for the inaugural event.

“Johnnie Walker is an inspirational brand, one that emphasizes progress and inclusivity. As a brand, we want to highlight unique stories and experiences that demonstrate to women that it’s possible to make purposeful, impactful and consistent progress in their lives, even in a world that is yet to be as inclusive of them, their needs and aspirations,” said Kyokunda.

“Mrs Amelia Kyambadde is a perfect fit. She is an inspirational woman, one that has done it all. Shining bright in her academics, her career in politics, her philanthropic works helping the rural and vulnerable communities through her NGO- Twezimbe Development Foundation (TDF), an advocate for women. She is a figure every aspirational woman should look up to,” Kyokunda added.

The invite-only event will attract some of the leading women from different sectors in the country.

The SheWalks campaign aims to provide a platform that will celebrate exceptional women from diverse sectors like technology, entrepreneurship, science and innovations, leadership, law, art & content creation, and much more.

About Amelia

Amelia Anne Kyambadde is a Ugandan Philanthropist, Politician and an advocate for the empowerment of women. Kyambadde is currently a Senior Presidential Advisor on industry to the President of the Republic of Uganda.

She is the longest serving Presidential Secretary (from 1986 to 2010).

She is a former Member of Parliament for Mawokota North County, Mpigi District, as well as former Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (from May 2011 to May 2021.)

Kyambadde holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), from the American InterContinental University in London, United Kingdom. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), from Makerere University and other related qualifications.

