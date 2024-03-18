KAMPALA – The Information Communication Technology Association of Uganda (ICTAU), the umbrella body of sector players in Uganda is set to release key data on the latest Trends Shaping Organizational Strategy and Innovation, CEO Gideon Nkurunungi has said.

In a statement, Mr. Nkurunungi said the landmark gathering with sector players will be held at the Protea Skyz Hotel on March 20, 2024.3.18

Each registered participant will be UGX 50000, he said.

The event, which starts at 3 pm, will entail a Cocktail and Panel session with members of Uganda’s ICT sector, including top CTOs, IT executives, policymakers, and innovators, for an evening of insightful discussions, high-level networking, and strategic knowledge-sharing.

In an era where digital transformation in organizations is paramount, the event will feature a dynamic fireside chat exploring the indispensable role of digital mindsets in today’s organizational leadership.

Some of the panelists include James Byaruhanga (MD, Roke Cloud), Ali Monzer (CTIO, MTN Uganda), Peter Muramira (Directorate of Investment, UIA), Rowena Turinawe (Head, Innovation & Digital Solutions, Cente Tech), and Ritah Kabanyoro (Country Director, Action Against Hunger). The session will be moderated by Isabel Odida (Peering Manager, Gcore).

“We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of Uganda’s digital landscape, where networking is not an opportunity but essential,” said Nkurunungi Gideon, Chief Executive Officer of ICTAU. “This event is more than a gathering; it’s a call to action for all ICT professionals and leaders to pioneer digital strategies and looking beyond where technology is at today but where we are heading as a strategic asset for innovation, inclusivity, and national development.”

Beyond the fireside chat, attendees will enjoy board games, an icebreaker session, dinner, and community group activities including a tech quiz, all designed to foster collaboration, share insights, and catalyze the adoption of innovative digital strategies within their organizations and beyond.

Registration is now open here: https://bit.ly/48mQ4a9 All ICT professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders in the digital ecosystem are encouraged to secure their spots and attend this pace-setting event.

