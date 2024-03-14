Mr. Jimmy Akena, the Uganda People’s Congress President has transversed Dokolo canvassing support for party flag bearer Ms. Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

On Thursday, Mr. Akena who was in company of other party leaders campaigned Bata Town Council and Okwalongwen Sub-County on Day two of campaigns.

Akena appealed to the electorates and all the people of Dokolo District to rally their support behind the UPC Candidate Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

Akena said the Party is going to be on the ground until the last vote is cast, counted and declared thus they will not accept any plans of vote rigging, in order to have the voice of the people of Dokolo heard without any interferences.

On her part, Aguti promised to what it takes to address her electorate’s welfare and deliver the necessary service to the people of Dokolo.

She said her core calling and the reason for standing is to transform both their lives of the communities and country as a whole through agriculture, markets, infrastructure, good health care and education.

Two UPC-leaning aspirants stepped down in favour of Nyangkori to replace the late Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal.

Ogwal died on January 18, 2024, at a hospital in India of a cancer-related illness and was buried at Alito Town Council in Kole District on January 27, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled March 21, 2024, as the polling date

