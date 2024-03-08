Kampala – Absa Bank Uganda and the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) have released the official route map for the 2024 Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run scheduled for Sunday 17 March 2024. Both the 5km and 22 km race will kick off from Kololo Airstrip.

The 5km race will kick off from Kololo Airstrip to John Babiha (Acacia) Avenue to Kololo Hill Drive, then to Prince Charles Drive, Ibis Vale to Impala Avenue, Upper Kololo Terrace, then to Wampewo Avenue before finally returning to the airstrip.

The 22km race, spanning the 7 Hills of Kampala, will kick off from Kololo Airstrip to Acacia Avenue, Kyadondo Road, Akibua Road, then to Nakasero Hill Road, then connect to Kyaggwe Road, to Rashid Khamis Road, Ginnery Road, and then connect to the Old Kampala Road, Namirembe Road. From Namirembe Road, the route goes through Willis Road, Centenary Road, and then to Cathedral Hill Road, Albert Cook Road to Mutesa I Road, then to Stensera Road, St. Lawrence University Lane, and connect to Lubiri Ring Road. The route then connects to Musajja Alumbwa Road, then to Lubiri Ring Road, Mengo Hill Road, Nsambya Road, Nsambya Estate Road, then to Heritage Road and Gaba Road, then to Kibuli Road, Mbogo Road, 8th Street Industrial Area, Mukwano Road, Jinja Road, then to Wampewo Avenue and subsequently Kilolo Airstrip.

The Runners will receive ribbons upon completion of each of Kampala’s renowned seven hills which include Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Mengo, Nsambya, and Kibuli hills. In addition, there are several water points for the participants in different races.

“The activity will kick off at 6am with a warm-up session and official flagging off. Participation for individuals is as low as UGX 30,000 or UGX 35,000 (timed kit), while corporate team registrations range from UGX1.5m, UGX 3M and UGX 5M, depending on the size of the team. Additionally, Payments can be made at any Absa branch or via AirtelMoney Pay Code – 4365164 or MTN MoMo Pay Code – 590860.,” said Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, Absa Bank Uganda’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director.

Available data indicates that 53% of Ugandan girls aged 6-12 complete the required seven years of primary education, and merely 22.5% of the female Ugandan population enroll in secondary education. This can be attributed to several obstacles that girls in our community face, including poverty, cultural barriers, early marriages, unwanted pregnancy, and difficulty managing menstrual hygiene.

The proceeds from the Run will go towards supporting the girl-child education initiatives, which is a major component of Absa Bank’s promise of being an active force for good.

