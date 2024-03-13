GULU – Police in Gulu West arrested Angee Bakita, a 13-year-old female pupil of Divine Care Nursery and Primary School for the alleged murder of her fellow – Nyatrich Tracy, aged 14.

Both pupils were South Sudanese nationals in the boarding section at school.

According to Police Spokesperson – SCP Enanga Fred, the two pupils developed a quarrel while fetching water before Bakita grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled her.

“She immediately after, pushed the victim and she fell hard on the ground and became unconscious. She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Our thoughts and prayers are with her immediate family, friends and schoolmates.”

“The body of the victim was transported to St. Mary’s Lacor for post-mortem, while the 13-year-old, suspect was taken into a female custody. Her act of strangling her colleague and not releasing her neck was exceptionally brutal. We continue to urge School Administrators to have enough school watchers, to purposely prevail over such acts of violence.”

