KAMPALA – Major General Leopold Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has commended Brigadier General Charles Bakahumura for transforming the military’s Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering unit.

Gen. Kyanda said that the Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering docket under Gen. Bakahumura grew to become the centre of gravity for army activities including military and peacetime operations.

“Logistics is the heart and centre of gravity of our activities,” said Maj Gen Kyanda as presided over the handover/takeover of the office of the Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering from Brigadier General Bakahumura to Brigadier General Godwin Karugaba.

The event was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

President Museveni who is the Commander-in-Chief (CiC) of armed forces appointed Brigadier General Bakahumura as the new Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Turkey.

General Kyanda urged Brig Gen Bakahumura to embrace his diplomatic posting as it would expose him to a different world.

He equally urged incoming Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering boss Brig Gen Karugaba to be prepared for the tasks at hand because a lot of hard work is expected from him.

On his part, Brig Gen Bakahumura thanked the Commander-in-Chief and the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility for the last seven years as the Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

“The trust, guidance, and confidence extended to me during my tenure is highly appreciated,” as he equally thanked the staff he has worked with during his time in office.

He highlighted that under his tenure, there have been tremendous improvements in logistics management, resulting in operational efficiency and improvement in the welfare of officers and men of the UPDF.

“Despite the challenges that have often affected our obligations towards the fulfilment of our mandate, the Chieftaincy has registered tremendous achievements including effective logistical support to all UPDF internal operations and missions abroad,” said Brig Gen Bakahumura.

Brig Gen Bakahumura highlighted that during his tour of duty as the Chief of Logistics and Engineering, the following were achieved; improved fleet maintenance delivery and logistics staff development through various trainings at the College of Logistics and Engineering, School of Supplies and Transport, UPDF Polytechnics and Uganda Military Engineering Academy, Lugazi, and the construction of UPDF in-house fuel storage facilities.

Brigadier General Bakahumura has a wealth of 32 years of experience in security services in various capacities and environments, rising through the ranks to his current rank.

From 2012 to 2017, he served as the Chief of Military Intelligence until he was appointed the Chief of Logistics and Engineering, a position he held for 7 years, becoming the longest-serving Chief in that capacity.

Brig Gen Bakahumura is a graduate of King’s College London, United Kingdom, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in Defence Studies. He also holds a Master of Arts degree from Makerere University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the same University.

