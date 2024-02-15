KAMPALA – Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has revealed that 95.9% of the learners who presented themselves for the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education examination acquired minimum grades to the post UCE level.

UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo said this on Thursday at the release of UCE 2023 examination results at State House Nakasero.

He noted that the number of candidates increased by 13,008 from 349,459 in 2022 to 364,469 in 2023.

“We note that 64,782 candidates or 17.9% of the candidates were able to pass in first grade division, this is compared to 46,667 or 13.5% in 2022.”

“The failure rate has also dropped by 0.5%. This means that 329,939 or 95.9% of the learners who presented themselves for the 2023 examination can progress to the post-UCE,” Odongo said.

He says that out of the total candidates, 118,633 or 32.5% were beneficiaries of the government’s Universal Secondary Education programme – 183,998 of whom were females.

Odongo says a total of 809 special needs education candidates made up of 368 males and 441 females registered for the 2023 examination compared to 720 in 2022.

“These consisted of various groups, the blind, the low vision, the Deaf the dyslexic, physically handicapped, and then others that did not require specific interventions except to be given extra time.”

According to him, there is a significant improvement in the English language, religious education, mathematics and biology.

“However, noticeable drops were recorded in history, agriculture, and physics. Performance in the other subjects have remained comparable.”

