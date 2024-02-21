The Humboldt University of Berlin Germany has awarded Keddi Foundation CEO, Hon Steven Keddi Zuluba a Honorary Doctorate of humanitarian and Social Sciences for the humanitarian work he carries out to uplift the lives of different people and societies across the country through the Keddi Foundation.

On Tuesday, Dr Vivian Hench the head of African studies at Humboldt University while representing the Vice Chancellor conferred the award upon Hon Dr Steven Keddi Zuluba in a colorful ceremony at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Dr Vivian noted that the honorary doctorate of Humboldt University is only awarded to those who have contributed profoundly to the progress of humanitarian and society social empowerment.

“Dr Keddi steven has made immense contribution to the advancement of the world humanitarian spirit through his dedication, empowerment and community support, he has done so much selflessly. He has set a true example of nobelism by engaging himself actively in pursuit of service for the global community and international cooperation” she revealed.

Bishop Okware John who raised and mentored Dr Keddi urged people to remain hopeful for success as they pursue their careers despite the various challenges they may face, “Never write off a man as long as he is still alive, as long as somebody is alive, God can do anything, God can change his life”.

The Presidential Assistant Secretary Ms Carolyne Kembabazi said there is need for more Ugandans to carry out humanitarian causes in support of governments efforts to alleviate poverty.

“If your serving the nation without government knowing that your helping them because it’s our role as government to help our people but when a person comes up and says am helping your people to get out of poverty, when I heard of Keddi I was impressed and was so humbled for your service to the people on the ground” she said.

While accepting the award, Hon Dr Steven Keddi Zuluba appealed to Government to support local NGO’s to enable them uplift the lives of those in need.

“In the health sector, we have supported pregnant mothers, bought ambulances and funded eight heart surgeries, repaired boreholes in the community, carried out disaster relief in Bulambuli Elgon region among other both local and foreign areas like Turkey, Israel and Palestian” Keddi noted.

On a day that saw him also celebrate his birthday, Dr Keddi noted that the foundation will continue skilling the youth as it has been doing in the past in order to make them job creators.

“We are working on skilling the youth to become job creators because in a country where everyone is an employee there is need for the youth to gain skills to become self employed and reliant” he said.

