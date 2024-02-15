KAMPALA – Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has awarded the winners of the final round of its Shell Club ‘Join and Win’ promotion. Amidst cheer and pomp from their loved ones and well-wishers, the three lucky Shell Club customers received two brand-new motorcycles and a Toyota Hiace van through the company’s loyalty reward promotion.

Since its launch in October 2023, the Shell Club ‘Join and Win’ promotion has celebrated and rewarded active Shell customers, offering them a chance to win premium prizes. These included two Toyota Hiace vans and seven brand-new motorcycles and instant rewards, such as shopping vouchers branded t-shirts and assorted items that were also distributed during special “happy hour” activations held at Shell service stations countrywide.

Johan Grobbelaar, the Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, expressed his delight at the positive impact the promotion has had on the lives of the winners. He emphasized the promotion’s core objective of giving back to Shell customers through the rewarding of brand-new motorcycles, cars, and instant rewards.

“Today marks not just the end of a promotion, but the celebration of a community bound by loyalty and shared success. Our Shell Club ‘Join and Win’ promotion isn’t just about prizes; it’s about recognizing and rewarding the unwavering support of our valued customers. Through their trust in Shell, they’ve fueled not just their vehicles, but also their dreams.” Said Johan

During the grand finale, Grobbelaar shared a testimonial from Kasigala Samuel, the first winner of the Toyota Hiace. Samuel, a coaster driver from Jinja, had a long-held dream of starting his own commercial transportation business. With the Toyota Hiace van that was won through the Shell Club promotion, he can now realize this aspiration and earn a living by driving his own vehicle.

The final three winners were selected during a televised draw held on Bukedde TV on February 5th, 2024, and were presented with their prizes at Shell Banda service station today. Before presenting the Toyota Hiace van and motorcycles to the latest winners – Kabale Kenneth, Mukiibi Herman, and Kamulali Amiisi – Johan Grobbelaar congratulated them and encouraged to continue to use the Shell Club loyalty platform to earn more points and further emphasize amongst their peers, the company’s commitment to providing the best fuel and products on the market.

Kabale Kenneth, a taxi driver from Iganga, described the van as a “miracle” that will significantly contribute to his financial well-being.

“I received a mysterious call one evening, informing me that I was the proud winner of this van. Of course, I responded by asking more questions and even grilling the callers thinking that they were conmen. It was after realizing the familiar voice of the presenter Bruno Betty from Bukedde TV who assured me that the promotion was real and indeed the car belonged to me, that I agreed. Now here I am,” said an excited Kabale.

Hellen Bwengye, the Head of Marketing at Vivo Energy Uganda, expressed gratitude to all Shell customers for their unwavering support and participation in the Shell Club loyalty program. She congratulated all the winners and encouraged everyone to continue using the loyalty programme to accumulate points for future rewards.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every Shell customer who has been a part of this journey. Your unwavering support and participation in our loyalty program have been truly inspiring. Let’s continue to fuel our journeys together and accumulate even more rewards in the future. Thank you for choosing Shell, and here’s to many more exciting adventures ahead!” she added.

Sheila Awori, the Brand Manager, Loyalty and Payments at Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the programme’s success rate and praised customers for their enthusiastic participation, exceeding expectations since its launch in October.

Awori further emphasized that the Shell Club Loyalty Programme has transformed the customer experience at Shell service stations, turning each visit into an opportunity for rewards.

“I take pride in witnessing the impact that the Shell Club has had on the lives of our customers. I also express gratitude to all the customers who participated and signed up for the Shell Club. Since the launch of the Shell Club in October last year, we have been pleased to note that the performance has exceeded our expectations,”said Awori.

Below is the list of the winners of the Shell Club ‘Join and Win’ promotion:

Month Winner’s Name Occupation Region Prize Month 1 Mawaz Musa Taxi Driver Kamuli Motorcycle Month 1 Niwewenaka Joseph Taxi Driver Mbarara Motorcycle Month 1 Adon Bashanga Prison Warden Mubende Motorcycle Month 2 Kasigala Samuel Driver of the Coaster Jinja Toyota Hiace Month 2 Kakoza Luuka Businessman Gayaza Motorcycle Month 2 Mwagale David Engineer Jinja Motorcycle Month 3 Kabala Kenneth Taxi Driver Iganga Toyota Hiace Month 3 Mukiibi Herman BodaBoda Wakiso Motorcycle Month 3 Kamulali Amiisi Bodaboda Lugazi Motorcycle

