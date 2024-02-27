In line with NWSC’s customer, stakeholders, and staff engagement policy, the utility’s Managing Director Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha has set foot in Mityana- Mubende service areas.

The MD noted feedback from customers and stakeholders for improved service levels.

Furthermore, he addressed staff in a bid to understand their challenges and device solutions for an enabling work environment, fit for service excellence.

The Managing Director is assessing service delivery levels whilst visiting a number of service areas across the country.

