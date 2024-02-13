KAMPALA – The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), has today Tuesday 13th February, taken its ‘Yonja Uganda’ anti-litter and waste management campaign to the districts of Buikwe, Mbale and Tororo.

The campaign, which will sensitize and engage the public in sustainable waste management practices, will also involve spot checks on public passenger vehicles to ascertain whether they have waste bins. The activities start Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 with a clean-up of Namawojjolo Roadside Market in Buikwe District.

On Wednesday, 14th February, the NEMA Executive Director, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah will lead his team, together with the city and district leaders in cleaning Mbale City; while the following day, Thursday February 15th, NEMA will take the campaign to Tororo Municipality. This edition of the ‘Yonja Uganda Campaign’ is planned to attract Namawojjolo market vendors and leaders, Mbale City and Tororo Municipal residents, religious and cultural leaders, traders and local government officials.

The drive is expected to be taken to other parts of the country along the year.

The specific objectives of the drive are:

To communicate and raise awareness about the main litter and waste management issues in both urban and rural communities

To encourage citizens to adopt sustainable waste management practices during their day-to-day activities

To promote public participation in addressing litter and waste management challenges

To do spot checks on public vehicles such as taxis and buses on whether they have and use waste bins on board

To impound public passenger vehicles without waste receptacles

To arrest and prosecute anybody found littering or faulting any environmental law

