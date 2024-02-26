President Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Monday held talks in Uganda

Photos shared by President Ruto on his social handles showed the three having a discussion at a grazing field looking after cows.

Museveni, their host, is known to be a pastoralist who often spends his free time looking after his cattle.

A statement by Ruto disclosed that the trio discussed, among others, the candidature of the ODM leader for African Union Commission chairmanship.

“Had the pleasure of meeting President Yoweri Museveni at his Kisozi country home in Uganda. We discussed critical issues that affect our two countries such as energy and petroleum,” Ruto said.

“Also discussed was the declared candidacy of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship.”

Raila on February 15 declared his interest in the AUC chairmanship seat saying he was ready for the role.

“I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service,” Raila said after holding talks with Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo at his Karen home.

Obasanjo is reported to have brokered a deal that gave birth to Bi-partisan Talks which ended anti-Ruto protests by the Azimio coalition.

The opposition had sustained protests against the Ruto regime, a move that caused instability which is a key ingredient for economic growth.

For one to be a candidate for the seat, the person must have the backing of his or her mother country.

President Ruto’s government has committed to supporting Raila to clinch the seat.

Ruto further stated that Kenya and Uganda are committed to the deepening of the long-established diplomatic and economic ties between each other.

He said they are focused on bringing all the seven East African Community nations closer to their ultimate goal of forming the East African Federation.

