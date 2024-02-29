KAMPALA – Joel Ssenyonyi – Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has revealed that his predecessor, Mathias Mpuuga has been asked to stepdown as Parliamentary Commissioner, a new role he had attained recently after an alternative government reshuffle.

According to Ssenyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) held a crisis meeting after several allegations of Mpuuga engaging in corruption and abuse of office during his tenure, something he admitted. Mpuuga is accused of pocketing Shs500 million corruption.

“On Wednesday, February 28, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi convened an urgent meeting comprising senior leaders of party, including all deputy presidents and some of our senior legislators,” NUP said in a statement.

“At the meeting, Mpuuga admitted that he indeed took part in this wrongdoing and apologised for the same.”

Specifically, Mpuuga and three other Parliamentary Commissioners have been accused of irregularly awarding themselves significant sums of taxpayer money under the guise of “Service Awards.”

“The party emphasises its core values, which include discipline, reliability, inclusiveness, integrity, patriotism, and service,” NUP said.

“It underscores its commitment to upholding these values and combating corruption in all its forms. Party leaders are encouraged to engage in self-reflection and reaffirm their dedication to the integrity oath they swore at the beginning of their term.”

