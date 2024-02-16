MBARARA – The Uganda National Examinations Board has released the 2023 Uganda Certificate Of Education (UCE) results, which show that candidates from Nsambya Hillside-Western Campus have performed exceptionally well for another year in a row.

All the 30 students who registered and sat for the 2023 UCE exams achieved marks in the sought-after division 1 categories, registering a stellar performance in science subjects.

The top performing student from Nsambya Hillside-Western Campus is Nuwagaba Derrick who scored 11 points.

Based in western Uganda, the school emerged as the best in Mbarara and the best in mathematics biology, and other subjects in the whole country. In biology, Nsambya Hillside outcompeted Seeta High School, Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo, Namilyango College, and others.

In mathematics, Hillside was followed by Rubongi Army Secondary School Annex; Mt.St.Marys, Namagunga; Lowell Girls School, Nsimbe; and Bukedea Comprehensive School.

The school had nine students with distinction one and three with distinction one, making it the best school in the country. Conversely, it emerged as the best school in mathematics, with 11 students scoring distinction one and one student getting distinction two, hence topping Mbarara and the entire country.

In the previous exams, Nsambya Hillside topped Mbarara schools, exhibiting marvelous performance, with all 32 students scoring first grades.

The school beat 42 giant schools, which include Ntare School, Maryhill High School, St. Joseph’s Vocational School, Mbarara High School, and others. It is not this last year; the school has, for the last decade, been marvelously performing well in the western region and country.

Interviewed for this story, Namara Chloe, the director of Nsambya Hillside, said, “We are thrilled by this great performance not only in the district but in the whole country. All of us attained first grades.

She attributed the excellent performance to qualified and experienced teachers, a well-equipped library, and the school’s commitment to offering quality education.

“We prepared and offered our students a high-quality education that would pave the way for them to excel not only in the exams but also in the turbulent world that awaits them after school,” she said.

“Winning is our culture since we offer practical skills, quality education, and a conducive environment for learners to excel,” she stated.

In addition, the school provides an all-around education with much emphasis on academics and upholding morals through guidance and counselling services.

According to the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), a total of 349,459 candidates registered for the 2023 UCE Examination, compared to 364,467 in 2022; however, boys outshined girls, with 20.1% attaining first grades against 15.8%.

