KAMPALA – NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has said the party he leads is ready to boost its bilateral cooperation with the United Socialist party of Venezuela, the country’s ruling party.

SG Todwong made the remarks today in an interaction with the Ambassador of the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela to Uganda, Her Excellency Fatima Fernandes Juarez at the NRM party headquarters during the diplomat’s courtesy visit.

“What we shared with the Venezuelan Ambassador first of all, I congratulated them for having an Embassy in Uganda. They have just been in Uganda for one month and they felt the need to reach out to us and cooperate with the NRM. We are very ready to work together for the good of both ruling parties,” Mr Todwong said.

SG Todwong said NRM freely welcomes all people and parties that share with it common interests and similar doctrines of leadership under the stewardship of President Museveni, an admired leader world over. He also requested the Ambassador to encourage Venezuelans to come and explore the beauty and diversity of Uganda.

Her Excellency Fernadez said she admires the courage and good leadership of President Museveni, adding that Venezuelan leadership will closely work his government as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement(NAM) to settle international issues.

The External Affairs Director of NRM, Rtd. Maj. Awich Pollar affirmed the party’s commitment to work with revolutionary parties to develop their countries due to similar ideas and aspirations.

“It was right and fitting that such a revolutionary party pays to us a courtesy call. The benefits of Venenzuela having an Embassy in Uganda are many. It deals for example in oil exploration, an industry we are venturing into and we hope to improve our collaborations,” Maj Awich

Share this: Facebook

X

