The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), has unanimously agreed that the tentative party road map activities ( 2024 to 2026) be suspended until CEC meets to make an input.

Sources who attended the CEC meeting at Mosa Courts but who requested anonymity to speak freely said the NRM members had converged to meet the national vice chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo for consultation.

The CEC meeting resolved that the tentative NRM road map (2024 -2026) activities be stayed until the CEC meets to make an input.

The meeting recommended revoking the earlier position of CEC to bring on board special guests of CEC to its meetings.

“Equally, persons who attend CEC by way of extension are hereby stopped from further attendance,” Al haji Moses Kigongo, the National Vice Chairperson of the ruling NRM party wrote following a consultative CEC Members’ meeting.

During the meeting, NRM members also expressed displeasure and discomfort with the designations of commissioners of parliament, the leadership of the sessional, and standing committees of parliament that were made without the input of CEC. This, they say, is Contravened of the rules of procedure for the NRM parliamentary caucus.

The NRM leaders resolved to create a vote to the Central Executive Committee out of Government funds disbursed to the NRM that will be vested in the National Vice Chairman for management and administration of party activities and accountability.

The meeting has since resolved to extend for six months the term of office of NRM chairpersons of special organs.

