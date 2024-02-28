Dr. Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uganda has assured organisers of the upcoming 3rd edition of the Uganda-EU Business Forum that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will grace the event.

Dr. Omona said that President Museveni values the EU as Uganda’s key trade and investment partner, adding that the head of state was passionate about attracting investments to Uganda as well as promoting the country’s exports.

He was optimistic that the forum will showcase Uganda and highlight opportunities to do business with the European Union.

Dr. Omona promised to hold regular consultative meetings with the European Delegation to Uganda to improve bilateral relations between the two sides.

This was during a meeting with Mr. Jan Sadek, the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Uganda.

The meeting focused on the upcoming 3rd edition of the Uganda-EU Business Forum and H.E. the President’s participation in the event.

Ambassador Sadek, accompanied by his Deputy, Mr. Guillaume Chartrain and Ms. Caroline Adriaensen, Head of Cooperation, presented the scope of the Business Forum and outlined preparations for H.E. the President’s participation.

The Forum that will be held between 5th and 7th March 2024 at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, is co-organised by the EU Delegation to Uganda and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) in partnership with the Uganda Investment Authority, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Forum, whose theme will be “Boosting Trade and Investment: What can Uganda gain from the Global Gateway?”, brings together Ugandan and European public and private sector operators to promote trade and investments in transformative sectors that drive Uganda’s economic growth.

In attendance were, Dr. Christine Charity Mwebesa, Special Presidential Assistant for Economic Affairs and Mr. Fred Moses Mukhooli, Head of the Foreign and Diplomatic Affairs Unit, State House.

