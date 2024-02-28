KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has named his former Vice President Prof. Gilbert Bukenya the Senior Presidential Advisor on Environment and Sanitation.

“The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the general public that H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. (Rtd.) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has appointed H.E. Prof. Gilbert Bukenya as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Environment and Sanitation,” said the State House in a statement on Wednesday.

75-year-old Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya, a Ugandan politician and physician served as the seventh vice president of Uganda from 23 May 2003 until 23 May 2011.

He also represented the constituency of Busiro County North in the Ugandan Parliament since 1996.

He became Vice President in 2003 replacing Specioza Kazibwe.

He would later stand for the post of Secretary General of the NRM and lost to Amama Mbabazi. In May 2011, he was replaced as Vice President of Uganda with Edward Ssekandi.

