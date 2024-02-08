KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda has reduced the DStv decoder price of the DStv decoder-only from UGX 95,000 to UGX 69,000.

The promotion is valid until March 31, 2024, the company said, providing an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy the world-class content offered by DStv.

The limited-time offer includes not only the discounted DStv decoder but also comes bundled with the Access package/bouquet, ensuring viewership to a wide array of channels. With this remarkable offer, MultiChoice Uganda aims to make entertainment more accessible to a broader audience.

“We understand the importance of staying connected and entertained, always. By reducing the price of the DStv decoder and including the Access package, we hope to bring quality entertainment to even more households across Uganda,” said Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

The Access package, bundled with the discounted DStv decoder, offers a diverse range of channels, including up-to-the minute news, local content from Uganda and across Africa, kid’s shows, nail-biting sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Subscribers can look forward to an unparalleled television viewing experience, featuring popular international and local content like Juniors Drama Club Season 2, Beloved, Damalie, and more recently a viewer’s favorite, the newly launched reality TV show Kampala Crème, which has become a major hit.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, customers are encouraged to visit authorized MultiChoice dealers and retail outlets nation-wide. The promotional offer is valid until March 31, 2024, giving customers ample time to seize the opportunity and elevate their home entertainment experience.

