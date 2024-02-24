KAMPALA – The Ministry of Internal Affairs has embarked on talks with Tian Tiang Group on the re-development of Luzira Maximum Prison into a five-star Hotel.

This follows President Museveni’s order to relocate the prison and construct the Uganda International Conference and Commercial Hub Center.

In his letter dated July 10, 2022, Mr. President says he received a letter from Tian Tang Group proposing to re-develop the Luzira Prison into a five-star Hotel, with a Conference Center and relocate the Prison, at their cost, to another place on a land identified by the Government.

“I totally support this idea,” he said.

Museveni directed the Prime Minister and line ministries to start negotiations with Tian Tang Group about this Programme and also identify land “anywhere in the country” to relocate the Prison.

Following this, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has written to the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice and Cortional Affairs inviting them to a consultative meeting on the matter.

The meeting will take place on the 6 March 2024 at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Boardroom.

Accordingly, the Uganda Prisons Service has identified 3.5 square miles in Buikwe out of which they have agreed to purchase one square mile for the said relocation.

“The family of the Late Antonio Lutwama Kabogoza who owned the land has unfortunately never applied for letters of Administration since the Late passed on in 1928 although they have agreed as a family and beneficiaries to sell the said square mile to the Uganda Prison.”

The Ministry says in light of the current legal impasse on processing Letters of Administration for the old Buganda estates, the family lawyers have formed an opinion that they (beneficiaries) can still sell their interest in the said land to the Uganda Prisons Service for the Prisons relocation.

