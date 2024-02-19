MBARARA – Lethego Uganda has announced the recipient of its renown education bursary recipient for 2024 as Fortunate Atuhairwe- this initiative is part of Lethego’s ongoing commitment to improving lives and supporting education in the communities it serves.

Fortunate Atuhairwe’s outstanding performance in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) from Kyabuhambo Primary School in Buhweju district where she emerged with an aggregate four (4) picked their notice and interest.

Born to Byaruhanga Leo and Komugisha Immaculate; rustic farmers in Buhweju, furthering Fortunate’s dreams of finishing primary let alone going to secondary were a far cry. Imagine their elation at realizing that Letshego Uganda through their Sustainable Community based CSR would be granting her a four-year bursary at the prestigious Maryhill High School.

Education is a powerful tool that breaks the cycle of poverty by opening doors to a brighter future. By providing bursaries, Letshego offers equal opportunities for personal and professional growth, fostering a more inclusive society.

“Investing in education not only impacts individuals but also benefits communities at large, creating a ripple effect of positive change. Through these bursaries, we aim to uplift marginalized individuals, enabling them reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully. The education bursary awarded to Fortunate Atuhairwe comprehensively covers her tuition at MaryHill High School from Senior 1- 4. This support aims to alleviate the financial burden on Fortunate’s family and empower her to pursue her academic aspirations of becoming a doctor without hindrance,” remarked Giles Aijukwe, CEO.

Aijukwe reiterated, “Under our tagline Improving Lives; it underscores the company’s commitment to making positive impact beyond financial services. Letshego partnered with MaryHill High School not only because it was Fortunate’s first choice but hugely because of the rich heritage and alumni over the years. “By collaborating with MaryHill High School, we aim to leverage their established framework, ensuring that our bursary recipient receive holistic development under their wing. We have all faith and trust in MaryHill High School– Fortunate couldn’t be in better hands,” Dennis Mbiika, Head of Business emphasized.

Incorporating sustainability into CSR initiatives allows Letshego address pressing social and environmental challenges, contributing to the overall well-being of society. “We are absolutely thrilled by this news; this is God’s grace. Our girl will continue making us proud as she grows to bigger things. Thank you Letshego,” Komugisha Immaculate, her mother stated.

