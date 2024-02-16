KAMPALA – Victoria University has announced Mr. Emmanuel Kintu as the winner of the 2024 guild leadership poll conducted on Wednesday, February 14, and Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Kintu garnered 1,522 votes (44.4%) against his closest challenger Mr. Hosea Tugume, who polled 1405 votes (41.0). Twaha Ssekitoleko another challenger managed 500 votes (14.6).

“Today, Mr. Kintu Emmanuel is declared the overall winner of the students’ guild elections for the year 2024-2025 as the 7th Guild President-Elect of Victoria University with 1,522 votes accounting for 44.4% of the total votes cast,” the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga wrote in a press statement.

Kintu succeeds Carter Jorine Karyn, who took power more than a year ago.

Ms. Victoria Gatoya was also declared the 7th Guild Speaker-Elect of Victoria University with 1,976 votes accounting for 62.3% of the total votes cast. This victory was against her rival Mr. Nasser Ssemanda who received 37.7% of the votes.

Dr. Muganga said students voted for their favorite candidates through the students’ election portal with a live election count.

“As a University, we congratulate all the guild candidates who participated in the race and the whole students’ body for exercising the right to vote,” he added.

At least 3,427 university students participated in the electoral process out of the 5,558 students that make up the university population.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related