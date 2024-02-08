KAMPALA – Chairperson Electoral Commission – Justice Simon Byabakama noted that the Commission is committed to carrying out its constitutional duty transparently and impartially to promote democracy through the conduct of free and fair elections.

Byabakama who was last month reappointed as EC boss by President Yoweri Museveni was together with his team being sworn-in.

On January 5, 2024 Museveni also reappointed Hajjati Aisha Lubega as the deputy chairperson and Stephen Tashobya as a commissioner, among other members including Dr. Sallie Simba Kayunga – Makerere University lecturer.

However, many opposition political leaders are doubtful of the Commission’s fairness.

Byabakama said “To the people of Uganda, I wish to assure you of our unwavering commitment to execute our constitutional mandate in the transparent and impartial manner for the promotion of democracy of our country through the conduct of free and fair elections.”

