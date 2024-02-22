Digital learning in the education sector has revolutionized traditional learning and teaching methods, shifting the paradigm towards a more student-centric approach. In remote and rural schools where educational infrastructure and traditional education resources such as textbooks are limited, an internet-powered computer completely upgrades a student’s learning experience and unlocks opportunities for academic excellence.

Technology in the hands of great teachers makes teaching collaborative, offers flexibility in terms of learning pace, teaching styles and gives students invaluable access to resources that would ordinarily be out of reach for children in underserved communities.

Illustrating this transformative power of digital learning is St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls School in the Adjumani district where the Government through the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) donated computers to the school. The introduction of computers into the curriculum, coupled with high-speed internet, has catalyzed tangible acceleration in learning. This infusion of technology has not only provided valuable resources but has fundamentally reshaped the classroom experience for both teachers and students.

Keliki Ruthrock Queen, a student at St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls School, attests to the positive influence of digital learning on her academic journey. With her teachers’ support, she navigates the ICT laboratory to delve deeper into subjects like mathematics and physics moreover in a fun way which has improved appreciation and application of the subjects she always considered not for her.

The profound impact of digital learning at St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls School is further exemplified by their winning the 2023 edition of the Climate Change debate championship in Adjumani district. Headmistress Sr. Abiyo Rebecca applauds the pivotal role internet access played in providing students with the resources to conduct in-depth research as the biggest contributor to their victory. This success has brought to life the school’s mission of imparting skills, knowledge, and values while fostering positive attitudes among the all-girls school.

The imperative to incorporate digital learning continues to gain momentum with the global digital shift in education which seeks to revolutionize traditional education methods. While students with internet access and technology are able to easily carry on with e-learning, those in rural and hard to reach schools are left behind, inadvertently widening the digital divide. This shift has brought collective efforts involving learning institutions, government, and other stakeholders together to address this learning disparity.

Taking a significant stride towards bridging this digital divide, Airtel Africa, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, partnered with UNICEF. This strategic collaboration, initiated in 2023, involved the donation of computers and 4G Wi-Fi connectivity to select schools in Uganda. The impact of this partnership has been transformative, serving as a catalyst for change and creating an environment where learners can leverage technology for academic excellence.

Airtel Uganda CSR Manager, Charity R. Bukenya, expressed that without a doubt, digital learning is going to change schools, and education. The schools under the partnership have received computers and the internet as essential tools to creating impactful, practical learning with tangible outcomes. The partnership aims to connect 100 schools in the first two years, with a focus on primary and secondary schools in hard-to-reach areas especially of West Nile and Karamoja regions.

Beyond student benefits, the digital shift has positively influenced teaching methods. Idraku Masimo Koleku, Head of English Department at St. Mary’s Assumpta Girls School, notes the transition from lecturing students to facilitation which involves them. In this technological era of laptops, computers and digital gadgets, and readily available internet, teachers can easily foster creativity and innovation in the classroom and other school activities.

The Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership is catalyzing a significant shift in Uganda’s educational landscape. The commitment to providing essential resources to students through digital learning reflects a shared vision for a brighter future that every learner deserves.

