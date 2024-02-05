ANUDAT – Police in Amudat are investigating a tragic incident, where four businessmen were attacked and killed by unknown gunmen.

The deceased were driving in a motorvehicle Toyota Harrier, grey in colour, registration number UBP 601Q, before they were attacked on Sunday evening along Amudat – Katabok road, Ankukunyo village, Amudat parish, Amudat District.

The victims – all residents of Mbale City, were identified as Umaru Binyota, a 34 year old, businessman, of Namusi- Mbale, Umaru Watime a 40 year old, resident of Nakaloke zone 3, Aramathan Boy, a 25 year old, resident of Namusi – Mbale and Abasi Mubajje, a 23 year old, resident of Namusi.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says at the scene, 3 bodies of Binyota, Aramanthan and Abasi were found outside the car.

“All bodies had multiple bullet wounds on the head, faces, legs, hands, back and chest respectively.”

“One projectile was recovered from the car, 6 cartridges recovered from inside the car and 7 cartridges from outside, all totaling 13. The K9 was deployed, but it lost track after a distance of 1km. Five mobile phones (2 smart phones, 3 Itel small phones) recovered from the scene, as well as documents showing cash calculations recovered from the scene.”

