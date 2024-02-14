ENTEBBE— Solar Powered water pumping and lighting systems valued at UGX 600 millions were commissioned at the Fisheries Training Institute in Entebbe by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

The project’s main objective was to create a sustainable alternative solution to the astronomical utility costs which were not tenable under the limited Government of Uganda budget allocations

The Principal of the Fisheries Training Institute, Mr. Ofwono Osinde, decried the hefty utility bills that the institution incurs thereby impacting on their ability to do more.

“On average we are spending 3.6millipn per month on water and 3 million on electricity bills, this isn’t sustainable given that we are still rebuilding our infrastructure and this is a training institution,” Mr. Osinde said.

The new installations will go a long way in creating normalcy in utility bills

The Governing Council Chairperson, Dr. Godfrey Kubiriza applauded the Principal of the Institue for the able leadership he has demonstrated since reporting for duty resulting in tangible results as were witnessed today.

“Today, we celebrate milestones as an Institute where we witness results beyond the usual as a result of partnerships and collaborations. Some of the machinery you see here was bought in 1968 and may not be useful soon in this rapidly evolving world. I implore you to think creatively about an infrastructure plan that will also provide an opportunity for revenue generation,” Dr. Kubiriza Said

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Dr. Ssegawa Ronald Gyagenda challenged the Institute leadership to focus on three key issues; (1) optimal utilization of the resources at their disposal to enable them have a break even position (2) Embrace Public Private Partnerships for services that the private sector could do better (catering& accommodation). This will enable the team focus on their core role which is Fisheries Training and finally (3) Put in place special programs to skill the youth in fisheries consequently increasing their student uptake numbers from the present 260 to over 1000.

“Innovate. Innovate. Innovate. This is what will keep you at the top of your industry and also propel your relevance to the regional level.” Dr. Ssegawa said

The Fisheries Training Institute is a vocational institute under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and will open for this academic at the end of February 2024

